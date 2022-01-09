Govt should perform administrative responsibilities instead of shifting blame on citizens: Shahbaz

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif speaking during a press conference — Screengrab via Geo News Live

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday lambasted the government for "its negligence" towards the Murree tragedy and said that instead of blaming citizens for going to the hill station for tourism, it should perform its administrative responsibilities.

It should be noted that on Saturday, a heavy snowstorm in Murree claimed the lives of more than 20 people after their vehicles ended up being stranded on the blocked roads.

In a statement, Shahbaz said that the horrific Murree tragedy shows that that the government has utterly failed to perform its duties.

"Only incompetency, impassivity, cruelty, and oppression are prevalent in this country as there is no government," he maintained.

He urged the government to "present true facts and figures" about the deaths and inform the masses of the current situation of Murree so that a strategy could be devised accordingly.

He said that he has learned that "thousands of vehicles have been stranded in Murree and Galiat."

"The government should ensure everyone stranded in Murree reaches their homes safely," he said.



Shahbaz expressed sympathy with the families of those who lost their lives in the storm, adding that this tragedy has hurt the nation badly.



"If precaution were taken on time, it would not have been turned into such tragedy," he said.