Ashley Graham hits back against society’s accepted beauty standard

Ashley Graham recently shed some light on the dangers of society’s beauty standards and the growing need for self-love and acceptance.

She addressed her thoughts while speaking to Britain’s Hello! Magazine.

There she started off by referencing the plight of society’s accepted beauty standards and admitted, “Society is always going to try to tell us what beauty looks like.”

“It’s up to us to take control and accept our own bodies and the skin we’re in, because we’re all beautiful no matter what society or social pressures say.”

At the end of the day though, “As long as you feel beautiful in your own skin, it doesn’t matter what anyone else has to say.”

During the course of her interview, Graham also shed some light on her pregnancy journey and admitted, “I love being open with my experience [of being pregnant], and I think more people should use their platform to be more open.”

In Graham’s eyes, what women need to remember is, “Our bodies are changing and it’s a very emotional time as well. Having a community of people who can relate to what you’re going through is so important, especially for us moms.”