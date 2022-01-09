Olivia Rodrigo celebrates first birthday of ‘Drivers License’ with acoustic living room performance

Singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently turned to social media with a celebratory post highlighting the first birthday of the song that helped her shoot to fame, practically overnight.

The singer kicked off the celebration with an acoustic performance of Drivers License straight from her living room.

She shared it all to Instagram and even added a caption that recounted her journey and it read, “happy first birthday to the little song that changed my whole life. I made this video a day or two after I wrote drivers license in my living room (with a very squeaky sustain pedal lol).”

“crazy to think how quickly life changes. thank u to everyone who has supported me so tenderly. music is the most magical thing in the world”. (sic)

