Celebrities express grief over tragic tourists’ death in Murree

The shocking news of death of tourists in Murree has left the entire nation in deep grief and pain after at least 23 people froze to death in cars stranded in snowstorm on Saturday.

A number of renowned Pakistani celebrities and prominent personalities took to the social media and expressed their shock to the tragic news.

Taking to Twitter, celebrities including actors Saba Qamar, Faysal Quraishi, model Nadia Hussain and singer Meesha Shafi offered prayers and condolences to the victims’ families.

Cricketer Shoaib Malik, Hassan Ali and TV actor Usman Mukhtar also shared the news and prayed for the deceased.

TV stars Armeena Khan and Osman Khalid Butt shared useful information for such calamities.

As per latest updates, rescue officials told Geo News at least 23 people have died thus far as vehicles continue to remain trapped in several feet of snow.