Music critics weigh in on The Weeknd's new album Dawn FM

The Weeknd's new album Dawn FM has received widespread critical acclaim following its release as reviewers commended the singer's change in direction.

Some music critics have weighed in on the 31-year-old singer–songwriter's fifth studio release, which was made available to the public on Friday.

The Weeknd's newest album is modeled on a radio station's broadcast, and he previously expressed that he saw the record as a journey from death to the afterlife.

Consequence of Sound's Marcus Shorter was among those who lauded The Weeknd's work on Dawn FM, and he expressed that 'the first big album of 2022 delivers like an 80 lb. baby.'



The critic also opined that Jim Carrey's work as the record's narrator was especially effective and that, when it came to the more abstract aspects of the release, the actor 'plays those notes perfectly.'

He also commended the emotional sensibility displayed on the project and remarked that the performer's observations about his relationships were remarkably profound.



Alexis Petridis gave the rapper's new album five out of five stars and wrote: 'If this is the end for the Weeknd, what a way to bow out.'