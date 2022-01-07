More than 125,000 vehicles have entered Murree due to which the flow of traffic is extremely slow.-Photo DC Rawalpindi

MURREE: The city district administration on Friday evening decided to ban entry of vehicles in the city after declaring an emergency amid heavy snowfall and tourists’ rush in the hill station.



According to a statement from the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner (DC), due to continuous heavy snowfall in Murree, it has been decided to close the entrance to deal with the emergency situation.

“District administration and police have been mobilised to evacuate those trapped in traffic,” the DC said.

In view of the emergency weather situation in Murree, a control room has been established in the office of DC Rawalpindi for monitoring and mitigation purposes.

The administration has advised tourists to contact 051-9292963 or 0300-5540819 (Mobile/Whatsapp) in case of emergency.

Rawalpindi Police chief, Sajid Kiani, said that traffic is being diverted from toll plazas and entrances while roads are open for exit from Murree.

“Tourists should take extra precautions amid extreme weather situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed on Friday evening requested tourists, especially families, to avoid travelling to Murree and Galiyat.

Rasheed said that more than 100,000 vehicles have already entered Murree due to which the flow of traffic is extremely slow.

He said that Islamabad and Murree administrations are working to facilitate tourists round the clock.