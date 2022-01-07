BTS tops U.S best-selling digital songs chart with four mega-hit tracks

BTS' four mega-hit tracks have become the best-selling digital songs of 2021 in the United States.

The world famous K-pop group managed to win hearts of its Americans fans throughout the year.

Billboard on January 6 shared that Butter remained on the top most spot with around 1.9 million digital copies sold.

Not only this, the septet also secured three other promising spots on the charts as its Permission To Dance landed at No.3 with 404,000 copies.

The groups’ 2020 song Dynamite was spotted at No.6 with 308,000 copies while its iconic collaboration with Coldplay, My Universe become the 7th most sold song with 287,000 copies.

Meanwhile, Walker Hayes’ song Fancy Like ranked second on the list with 499,000 sales. Among other artists, Dua Lipa also managed to land at No.4 with her track Levitating with 375,000 copies sold.