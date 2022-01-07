BSEK SSC Part 1 result 2021: Karachi board 9th class result 2021

Students attempting an exam in a classroom. — APP

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) issued results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I Science Group on Friday.

Controller of Examination Zaheeruddin Bhutto said a total of 153,417 students had appeared for the exam, out of which, 145,949 passed — taking the passing percentage to 95.13%.

Among the students who passed, 76,798 were boys, while 69,151 were girls, the controller added.

