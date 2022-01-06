Nicolas Cage recalls moment he met a horse with an intention to kill him

Actor Nicolas Cage recently shared a candid quip about that one horse named Rain Man in the movie Butcher’s Crossing who he swears wanted to kill him.
Cage started off the story of the horse who had a grip with him on set during his interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
During the interview, he started off by saying, "Rain Man kept trying to knock me off and would try to run my head into roofs, and then I'd get off and try to be nice to him, and he would headbutt me. It was not fun."
"I've always had good experiences with animals. I always had great experiences with horses, but Rain Man wanted to kill me."
Cage also went on to address another instance where there was a herd of bison but the actor wasn’t confident he’d get away from any of them because the horse Rain Man was extremely difficult to ride.
"The director's name was Gabe [Polsky]. The last shot, it was just like, 'Gabe, I'm not getting on a horse again'."
"So I got on the horse and literally, again, he kept trying to throw me off,' I was like, 'That's it. That was my last shot, and you had to make it almost like a stunt.”
Before concluding he added, “You did make it a stunt. You almost killed me on my last shot in the movie.' As you can tell, I've got post-traumatic stress disorder from Rain Man."
