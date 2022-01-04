Ben Affleck reminisces over daughters’ hilarious encounter with Taylor Swift: ‘They clammed up’

Actor Ben Affleck recalls the exact moment his daughters completely “clammed up” during their very first encounter with Taylor Swift.

The actor made these revelations during his interview with The Kelly Clarkson Show host.

During his chat, he started off by admitting that his daughters couldn’t even form to sentences when they came face-to-face with their idol.



Even the host chimed in, in agreement and recounted her own experience where, "My kids, like loudest kids on the planet” could “not speak" when they met Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.

Affleck couldn’t agree more and explained "We came all the way here, it's Taylor Swift, say something!"

Affleck also recalled saying, "I'm telling you they're fans," when his daughters fell completely silent.

This interview comes shortly after the actor gushed over his connection with his children while speaking with Good Morning America.

At the time he admitted, "My life is better and I am happier the more I am around my kids," he said.

"We all want to pass on the best of ourselves to our children. I don't care who you are, I'm quite sure you feel at some point in your life you've taken missteps, nobody wants to transfer that to our children and that is a real task that everybody faces, whatever those issues are."



