BTS member Jungkook makes fans go crazy with stunning boxing skills: Watch

BTS singer Jungkook took internet by storm as he shared a sneak peek into his jaw-droppingly amazing boxing skills on social media.
Taking to Instagram on January 2, the 24-year-old singer uploaded a video to give a glimpse into his training session.
The video shows the much-loved singer all pumped up as he throws some impressive punches at a freelance trainer. He captioned the short snippet, “Let’s box.”
As soon as the video was up on the platform, ARMY – group’s official fandom, started gushing over him.
Meanwhile, the singer recently broke the record of garnering post likes in the shortest time as his New Year’s wish on the Facebook-owned platform garnered a million like within two minutes.
