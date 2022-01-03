Prince Andrew will be ‘banished from celebrations’ for Queen’s Platinum jubilee

Experts fear Prince Andrew will be “utterly banished” from any and all places associated with Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.
This news has been brought to light by Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers and during his chat with Pod Save the Queen podcast host Zoe Forsey.
There My Myers noted that there will be a lot of “nervousness” within the Palace in light of the Queen’s upcoming festivities.
Mr Myers believes Prince Andrew will not be allowed to stay “anywhere near” the public during the Platinum Jubilee.
He also started off by saying, “Gosh, we are going to still have an awful lot of treacle to wade through, because not only is it the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, there’s obviously a lot of nervousness within Palace walls how this could potentially overshadow the celebration.”
“Certainly, I don’t think Andrew will be anywhere near the public celebrations, banished from the balcony, banished from any public outing.”
