Queen Elizabeth’s looming safety concerns ‘being reassessed’: report

Queen Elizabeth’s ongoing safety concerns are currently being reassessed in light of the Windsor incident.

This claim has been made by royal biographer Russell Myers and in his interview with the Pod Save the Queen podcast he addressed the looming security concerns.

He addressed the concerning fears by saying, “It’s a very concerning issue that they are going to have to look into because this is the third intruder in the Windsor estate in the last year.”

“[It is the] fourth if you count Prince Andrew being accosted by a woman who ran up to his car and started banging on the window a couple of weeks ago. But there’s been several other major instances.”

“The one that stuck in my mind was the woman who turned up in a cab to Royal Lodge where Prince Andrew lives and said she was not only Prince Andrew’s lunch date and was coming for a meeting with him, but also claimed that she was his fiancée and got the security guards to pay for her cab before she was ushered into the building and allowed to walk around for 20 minutes. So there are major, major issues at hand here.”

“And from the people we then spoke to after this issue with the crossbow, people such as Dai Davies, such as Ken Wharfe, former bodyguards of the Royal Family, and they said there will need to be a major, major reassessment of the Queen’s safety at Windsor Castle.”

“Because it’s always been, I think, an issue for security, because of the make-up of the land and the building, it’s not necessarily as fortified as somewhere like Buckingham Palace.”

“But one would assume, definitely, that there are going to be major, major calls for some sort of security evaluation of what on earth is going on over there.”