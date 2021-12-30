‘Closure is important:’ Sushmita Sen opens up on break up with Rohman Shawl

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen recently took to social media and announced her break-up with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

The Aarya star, who started dating Rohman in 2017, has recently opened up about dealing with her break-up saying that the two will remain close friends.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, the former Miss Universe shared, “for me, closure is a big thing. When you are a public figure, the person involved with you is also in the public eye. Even if the person is there because you have put them there. So, it is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it’s a relationship.”

She went on to add, “Closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives. And yeah, the friendship always remains.”

The Main Hoon Na actress, 46, further said that she believes in giving 100% to any relationship in her life. “I’m 100% person. When I’m in love, I’m 100%. So, when we leave gracefully, we must do that 100%. Whatever the reason be, your life is not about being in a loop. The truth is incredible because it allows people to remain friends and to be good to each other. The world needs that love. There’s enough problems in it already.”

Earlier, the actress reflected on year 2021 and expressed gratitude towards fans for their support throughout.

