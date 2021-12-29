Alex Rodriguez celebrates someone ‘very special’ in his life after break up with Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez praised his ‘very special’ ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis on her 49th birthday after split with Jennifer Lopez earlier this year following two years of their engagement.
Taking to Instagram, the former MLB star shared throwback photos with Cynthia along with a sweet birthday note for her.
He wrote, “Today I am celebrating someone very special in my life. Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration.”
“A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!!
“You’ve always been a wonderful mother and role model to our two incredible daughters. You always put their needs first and have helped shape them into the strong young women they have become.
“I’ve always said that when it comes to co-parenting, I’m extremely lucky because most people only have a 50-50 split of time with their kids. With us, it feels more like 100-100. Living in close proximity and working together despite busy schedules has allowed both of us to remain integral and active in the development of two young women whose future is limitless. And I have you to thank in large part for that.”
A-Rod continued, “Here’s to you on your special day, Cynthia. Thank you for giving me the greatest two gifts any man could have.”
