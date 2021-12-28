Are Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa dating?

Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa address false speculations about their alleged romance

Bollywood icons Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi have recently become the talk of the town since their latest pictures from Goa beach sparked dating speculations.



The duo have been busy in the promotion of their song Dance Meri Raani which has taken fans by storm.

Guru and Nora come out clean after clearing the air regarding their affair with a light-hearted take on all the swirling gossip.

Videos and pictures from the Goa beach went viral immediately and regarding this Fatehi quipped, “I was crying at home. I was so upset. I was like, ‘I just can’t believe they caught me on the beach with Guru Randhawa, I’m dying.'”

The Ishaare Tere singer also added, “I guess it’s part of the job, of the audience and of us as well. But it’s okay! If somebody thinks I’m dating a beautiful girl like her…, why would it bother me?”

“So, it’s all part of the job, but we thank everybody, if you still think we’re dating, it’s okay,”