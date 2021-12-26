Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu ready to play Catwoman after cat stint at pageant

Harnaaz Sandhu's comments come after she was made to ‘meow’ on stage at the Miss Universe pageant

Indian model Harnaaz Sandhu, who won the Miss Universe contest earlier this month, says she’d be open to the idea of playing Catwoman if the role came calling.

Her comment comes after she was made to ‘meow’ on stage at the pageant at the request of the host Steve Harvey who posed the appeal on behalf of an audience member.

Talking to India Today, Harnaaz was asked if she’d like to play Catwoman to which she said, “Why not? I am a person who is a strong advocate for women's empowerment and this is my vision.”

“One of my passions is acting and breaking the stereotypes at the same time by choosing strong characters of what women are and can be. So, this will be the right thing to do,” she added.

Harnaaz has expressed her desire to join the film industry earlier as well, saying that she wants to be a successful actor in the future.