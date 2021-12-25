COVID negative Kareena Kapoor steps out for Xmas lunch with Saif Ali Khan and kids

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, along her husband Saif Ali Khan and children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan stepped outside to attend the annual Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch on Saturday.

The Jab We Met star, who recently recovered from COVID-19 was clicked outside the late Shashi Kapoor’s son, Kunal Kapoor's house for the annual family get-together. She was joined by her family.

Kareena and Saif posed with their sons Taimur and Jehangir for the first time, since the actress got recovered from the virus. In the viral pictures, the Omkara starlet could be seen donning a black T-shirt and brown tan pants. She wore subtle makeup for the event and left her hair open.

On the other hand, the Scared Games actor was clad in a blue shirt with blue pants, while Taimur wore a pink kurta with white pyjamas. Kareena was seen carrying Jeh in her arms, who was dressed in a blue shirt and blue jeans outfit.

The Ki & Ka actress was tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago and was found negative for the virus on Friday. She shared a note after her recovery, that reads, “I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare."

"My BFF Amrita we did this. My darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying. My fans for your DMs. The BMC for being so amazing and prompt. SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best,” she added.