Ira Khan introduces boyfriend Nupur Shikhare to her dad Aamir Khan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has finally introduced her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare to her dad on the eve of Christmas.
Ira, 24, took to Instagram and shared sweet photos featuring Nupur, her father Aamir Khan and cousin Smritee Paul.
Sharing a loved-up pic with the beau, Ira captioned it, “Happy Christmas eve-eve.”
In another picture, Ira, her cousin Smritee, Nupur and Aamir can be seen all smiling as they pose for the photo.
Aamir Khan and Nupur can be seen twinning in pajamas.
This is the first time Ira shared the photos of her boyfriend and dad Aamir Khan together.
Ira Khan confirmed her romance with Nupur in February this year.
Sharing PDA-filled photos with him, Ira wrote, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you” followed by a heart emoji.
South Korean singer and actor, IU won over million hearts with a huge donation to Child Fund Korea
Humayun Saeed wrote, “Our first trip abroad after getting married. Mauritius - 1998"
Jesy Nelson channelled the new look to get into holiday spirits
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got together to spend holidays with Neetu Kapoor and other family members
Ariana Grande has also crossed over 284 million followers on Instagram
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 this year.