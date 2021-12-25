Ira Khan introduces boyfriend Nupur Shikhare to her dad Aamir Khan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has finally introduced her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare to her dad on the eve of Christmas.



Ira, 24, took to Instagram and shared sweet photos featuring Nupur, her father Aamir Khan and cousin Smritee Paul.

Sharing a loved-up pic with the beau, Ira captioned it, “Happy Christmas eve-eve.”

In another picture, Ira, her cousin Smritee, Nupur and Aamir can be seen all smiling as they pose for the photo.

Aamir Khan and Nupur can be seen twinning in pajamas.

This is the first time Ira shared the photos of her boyfriend and dad Aamir Khan together.

Ira Khan confirmed her romance with Nupur in February this year.

Sharing PDA-filled photos with him, Ira wrote, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you” followed by a heart emoji.