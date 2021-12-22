 
close
Wednesday December 22, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez’s reality show to premiere on this date

The documentary will throw light on Rodriguez’s relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

By Web Desk
December 22, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez’s reality show to premiere on this date
Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez’s reality show to premiere on this date

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez make an adorable couple and to give a sneak peak in their perfect chemistry, Netflix announced the release date of model's documentary. 

The 27-year-old also dropped a teaser of Soy Georgina (or I Am Georgina) as she revealed that the six-part reality show will premiere on January 27.

In a brief video, Rodriquez can be seen dressed up in classy black dress and high heels as she says, “Many people know my name. But few know who I am."

She captioned the post, “It’s what lies behind the front covers, the Instagram stories and the red carpets.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez’s reality show to premiere on this date

The Spanish-language series will throw light on Rodriguez’s relationship with the Manchester United star, with whom she has a four-year-old daughter Alana Martina.

Taking to social media, the couple announced, “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you #blessed."