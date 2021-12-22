Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez’s reality show to premiere on this date

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez make an adorable couple and to give a sneak peak in their perfect chemistry, Netflix announced the release date of model's documentary.
The 27-year-old also dropped a teaser of Soy Georgina (or I Am Georgina) as she revealed that the six-part reality show will premiere on January 27.
In a brief video, Rodriquez can be seen dressed up in classy black dress and high heels as she says, “Many people know my name. But few know who I am."
She captioned the post, “It’s what lies behind the front covers, the Instagram stories and the red carpets.”
The Spanish-language series will throw light on Rodriguez’s relationship with the Manchester United star, with whom she has a four-year-old daughter Alana Martina.
Taking to social media, the couple announced, “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you #blessed."
Ali Fazal shared the trailer of his Hollywood film 'Death on the Nile' with a hilarious note for his naysayers
Kate Middleton is said to be happy with the news especially with Christmas nearing
Alia Bhatt was spotted in a nude-pink Faraz Manan ensemble at a close friend’s wedding festivities
Sara Ali Khan reveals she was criticised for her acting skills after 'Love Aaj Kal 2' couldn't perform on box office
Atif turned to Instagram to pen a loving yet hilarious note for his son, whose name he is yet to officially reveal
Akshay Kumar is gearing up to win over fans' hearts with a sequel of his 2012 super-hit film