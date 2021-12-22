Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez’s reality show to premiere on this date

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez make an adorable couple and to give a sneak peak in their perfect chemistry, Netflix announced the release date of model's documentary.

The 27-year-old also dropped a teaser of Soy Georgina (or I Am Georgina) as she revealed that the six-part reality show will premiere on January 27.

In a brief video, Rodriquez can be seen dressed up in classy black dress and high heels as she says, “Many people know my name. But few know who I am."

She captioned the post, “It’s what lies behind the front covers, the Instagram stories and the red carpets.”

The Spanish-language series will throw light on Rodriguez’s relationship with the Manchester United star, with whom she has a four-year-old daughter Alana Martina.

Taking to social media, the couple announced, “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you #blessed."