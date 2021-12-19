 
Sunday December 19, 2021
Priyanka Chopra brings glamor at ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ premiere

By Web Desk
December 19, 2021
Global icon Priyanka Chopra arrived in style at the red carpet of The Matrix: Resurrections premiere in San Francisco, on Saturday night.

The starlet, who was joined by the other cast members of her much-awaited Hollywood film, dazzled in a shimmery off-shoulder gown for the big event.

The strapless silver bodycon dress, which featured a thigh-high slit and an applique red shimmery piece across the bodice, along with matching pumps, perfectly complimented her character in the Matrix universe.

PeeCee, who will be seen essaying the role of Sati in the upcoming Matrix franchise movie, wore double-winged eyeliner and styled her long brunette locks in a side-parted waves hairdo. She completed her glam look with statement earrings and a few rings for the event.

The White Tiger actress was joined by other cast members of the film including Keanu Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Matrix Resurrections is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. Directed by Lana Wachowski, the film is all set to release in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.