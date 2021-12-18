Ananya Panday thinks she looks like a fruit mesh cover in THIS swimwear: Pics

Ananya Panday dropped new pictures of her latest photoshoot in a white monokini on Friday. The actor took no time to mock her own outfit which she compared to a fruit mesh cover.
The Liger starlet turned to her Instagram and joked about hero own look in the caption of her photos.
Sharing her jaw-dropping pictures, the 23-year-old actor wrote,
“I’m fully aware that I look like fruit when it comes in that net thing," leaving everyone in splits.
Have a look:
Within no time, Suhana Khan, daughter of Shahrukh Khan, and her closest friend dropped a comment, “Yummy.”
Ananya's mother Bhavna Pandey dropped several laughing emojis and heart icons.
One fan wrote, “More like a mermaid caught in a fisherman's net”.
