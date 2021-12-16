 
BTS member Jin's two solo songs 'Super Tuna' and 'Yours' have landed on Billboard Hot Trending chart

By Web Desk
December 16, 2021
BTS’ Jin becomes the best male K-pop artist with his Billboard chart hit
Forbes announced that BTS vocalist Kim Seokjin, also known by his stage name Jin, has become the first male K-pop artist to have two songs on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart.

The 29-year-old singer is making waves with his hotly-released track Super Tuna which was released on December 4 as a gift from the singer for his beloved fans.

The track secured a promising spot on this week’s Hot Trending Songs chart. It also became the most talked-about tune on Twitter.

According to outlet, in addition to his new song, Jin's other song Yours is continuously climbing up on the ladder, ranking among the top-20.

With two of his songs doing so good on the charts, the Epiphany singer has become ‘the solo male K-pop act with most hits’.

Meanwhile, other K-pop singers including Kai, Mark Tuan, MJ and Jungkook have also landed a spot on the list.  