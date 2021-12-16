PPP leader Makhdoom Ahmed meets Nawaz Sharif in London, discusses South Punjab

Former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood (L) and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif (R). Photos: file

LONDON: PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif held an import meeting with PPP leader and former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood in London to discuss the political situation in South Punjab, it emerged on Thursday.

Well-placed sources said that the meeting, which lasted over two hours, was held at Makhdoom Mehmood's insistence. Former finance minister Ishaq Dar was also among the attendees.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI’s estranged leader Jahangir Tareen is also in London these days. Tareen and Prime Minister Imran Khan developed differences after a sugar inquiry commission's report named the ex-PTI secretary-general as one of the beneficiaries of the 'artificial' sugar price hike last year.

Confirming his meeting with the former premier, the ex-Punjab governor said that his party knew about the close relations he enjoyed with Nawaz Sharif.

"I can confirm met Nawaz Sharif in London," he said. "I met Nawaz Sharif when he was in jail and I will meet him again. I am indebted to him and I will never forget that."

Makhdoom Mehmood said his relationship with the former prime minister is a "personal" one, adding that "I have always been a part of good/bad times of the Sharif family".