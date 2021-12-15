MQM-P wanted to hijack Karachi again, says Saeed Ghani

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani. Photo: file

KARACHI: Reacting to the MQM-P’s criticism of the new local government system in Sindh, provincial Information Minister Saeed Ghani said that “MQM is not a well-wisher” of Karachi, adding that the party wanted to hijack the city once again.

Addressing a ceremony at a private university in Karachi, Ghani said the party that had ruined the city and the business in the metropolis accused the PPP of destroying the city.

He said the MQM "promoted terrorism and introduced the concept of gunny-bag bodies in the metropolis."

The provincial minister said that MQM was criticising the new local government system due to "fear of an imminent defeat in the metropolis."

The PPP could have formed a government in Sindh without MQM’s support, he said, adding that his party did not compromise on principles and made a coalition government in the province.

Karachi mayor will be the chairman of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board under the new local body system in the province, said Ghani. The local government would be authorised to collect the property tax in the metropolis.



Local govt amendment bill passed: Sindh MPAs scuffle, trade swear words



On December 12, amid scenes of utter chaos, vocal protests, brawl by the Opposition and the Treasury benches that precipitated in scuffles between the legislators belonging to both sides of the aisle, the Sindh Assembly had again passed the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill-2021 after incorporating some more changes in the law that governs the municipal agencies of the province.

The house once again considered the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill after the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail returned it without his assent after giving his observations on certain clauses.

The Opposition lawmakers had gathered near the rostrum of the Speaker Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, to register protest against the amendment bill. They had also displayed posters inside the house carrying slogans against the Sindh government. They had also raised slogans against the Sindh government's move to further amend the local government system.

Ugly scenes were witnessed during the session as scuffles broke out between the Opposition and treasury legislators who literally wrestled with each other during the agitation. The brawl had created chaos and disrupted the proceedings of the house.

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had moved the provincial Local Government amendment bill for consideration by the house.