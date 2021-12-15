NCOC decides to move winter vacations in schools to January: sources

A representative image.

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) Wednesday decided to move winter vacations in schools to January 2022, sources told Geo News.

Sources further told the TV channel that the decision was backed by all provinces, who agreed to the proposal.

"The decision was taken in line with the recommendations forwarded during the inter-provincial education ministers conference," the sources said.

NCOC sources said the vaccination process will carry on in educational institutions, adding that educational institutions will remain closed in areas where heavy snowfall takes place.



On Tuesday, the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) was held yesterday to discuss whether winter vacations can be shifted from December to January in educational institutions due to several issues.

After the meeting, Federal education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that it has been agreed that the winter holidays should be from Dec 25 to Jan 4, however, further notifications will be from the concerned governments.



