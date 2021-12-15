Dense fog disrupts Lahore airport's flight operations

LAHORE: Hundreds of air passengers saw their travel plans disrupted after several domestic and international flights were canceled or delayed due to the dense fog at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore Wednesday.
Flights from Riyadh and Istanbul enroute Lahore faced a delay of up to 8 hours while inbound flights from Jeddah and Dubai have been canceled.
Another Kuwait-bound flight faced a delay of 10 hours at the Lahore airport due to the bad weather conditions. A Riyadh-bound flight has been waiting for permission to fly for the last 9 hours at the airport, revealed sources.
Flights to and from Muscat and Sharjah have been canceled. Several domestic flights from Karachi and other cities to Lahore were also delayed for hours due to the thick fog in the metropolis.
"Pakistan was held responsible for the shortcomings of the United States," PM Imran Khan says
NIH says this is the first confirmed case of Omicron but continued surveillance of suspected samples is in place to...
Spreading such information without verifying it first is irresponsible behaviour, says the spokesperson
Junaid Safdar's Valima is scheduled to take place on December 17 in Lahore
Justice Minallah says, “I and other judges of this court are ready for accountability."
Functions of Junaid Safdar's wedding festivities are being held in Lahore while valima is scheduled on Dec 17