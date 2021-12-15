Dense fog disrupts Lahore airport's flight operations

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. Photo: file

LAHORE: Hundreds of air passengers saw their travel plans disrupted after several domestic and international flights were canceled or delayed due to the dense fog at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore Wednesday.

Flights from Riyadh and Istanbul enroute Lahore faced a delay of up to 8 hours while inbound flights from Jeddah and Dubai have been canceled.

Another Kuwait-bound flight faced a delay of 10 hours at the Lahore airport due to the bad weather conditions. A Riyadh-bound flight has been waiting for permission to fly for the last 9 hours at the airport, revealed sources.

Flights to and from Muscat and Sharjah have been canceled. Several domestic flights from Karachi and other cities to Lahore were also delayed for hours due to the thick fog in the metropolis.