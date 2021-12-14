Vicky Kaushal's cousin spills details about Katrina Kaif, family from the wedding: Watch

Vicky Kaushal's cousin spills details about Katrina Kaif, family from the wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been treating their fans with their wedding pictures every now and then Recently, Vicky’s cousin Upasana Vohra revealed details from the star couple’s wedding in an Instagram Q&A.

Upasana and her husband Arunendra Kumar responded to a couple of questions asked by social media users .





In a viral clip from their live, one of the users asks Upasana, “Did Katrina speak Punjabi at the wedding?"

To which she replies, “Yes. Throughout the wedding, she was only speaking Punjabi.”

Another one asked, “What it was like meeting Katrina Kaif in real?”

Upasana said it was very nice. “Her family is very good. All were amazing.”

A person also asked about Katrina and she replied, "Bohut acche hain (She's very good)”.

She also shared a heartfelt note for Katrina.

Sharing a picture of Katrina’s gift, Upasana wrote, “Thanku bhabi @katrinakaif I am just sharing how you strengthen the bonds of relationship really inspiring #doctorupasanavohra #wedding #vickykatrinawedding #arunendra.”

