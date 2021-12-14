Taylor Swift dances the night away with ‘HAIM’ sisters on 32nd birthday

Taylor Swift danced the night away with HAIM sisters as she turned 32-year-old on Monday, December 13.

Taking to Twitter, the Grammy-winning singer shared a sneak peek into her birthday bash for which she was joined by Diana Silvers, Alana Haim and Gracie Abrams.

Dropping two adorable clicks from her special day, Swift wrote, “don't say it, don't say it OKAY I'm saying it: I'M FEELIN 32."

“And Alana is feeling 30,” she added.

The All Too Well hit-maker also thanks her friends and fans for showering warm wishes on her special day.

She wrote, “Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much."

The two photographs show the birthday girl looking gorgeous in a sparkly golden dress, paired with her signature red lipstick.

Meanwhile, the group also dropped a cute birthday post for the singer on Instagram.