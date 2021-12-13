ABU DHABI: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Monday met with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan during his maiden visit to the United Arab Emirates.
The Israeli premier arrived in Abu Dhabi on an official visit on Sunday. It is the first-ever official visit by a premier of Israel to the UAE since the two countries established diplomatic ties last year.
Matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, economic and regional issues were discussed during the meeting, said the international media.
Following Egypt and Jordan, UAE last year become the third majority Arab nation to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. The two counties have inked trade agreements worth over $1 billion.
A day earlier, the Israeli premier was welcomed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon his arrival at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport, according to the Gulf News.
