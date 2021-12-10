FBISE announces results of HSSC I, HSSC II Second Annual Exams 2021

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the results of HSSC I and HSSC II Second Annual Exams 2021 on Friday.
The results portal went online at 3:30pm.
Federal Secretary Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOFEPT), Naheed S Durrani, was the chief guest of the result declaration ceremony, as notified by the board a day earlier.
The results can be viewed here.
Alternatively, students can view the results by:
(1) Sending SMS on 5050 with the format: FB(Space)[Roll Number] to obtain result on mobile.
(2) Calling (051) 9269555--59.
Tremors felt in the city's Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir Cantt, Scheme 33, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Gadap and I.I...
Google releases list of top trending searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2021
Shamim has been placed on the list so he "doesn't run away", says interior minister
How can you say that the audio clip is genuine? IHC CJ Justice Minallah asks petitioner
“Vote ko Izzat Do” song will be played at Junaid Safdar's wedding, says Captain Safdar
Eight more key suspects will be produced before the anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala today