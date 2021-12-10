FBISE announces results of HSSC I, HSSC II Second Annual Exams 2021

The logo of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE). — Twitter

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the results of HSSC I and HSSC II Second Annual Exams 2021 on Friday.

The results portal went online at 3:30pm.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOFEPT), Naheed S Durrani, was the chief guest of the result declaration ceremony, as notified by the board a day earlier.

The results can be viewed here.



Alternatively, students can view the results by:



(1) Sending SMS on 5050 with the format: FB(Space)[Roll Number] to obtain result on mobile.

(2) Calling (051) 9269555--59.