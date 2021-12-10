Ben Affleck and ex Ana de Armas’s film scrapped from release following split

Ben Affleck and ex-flame Ana de Armas’s film Deep Water has been scrapped from its release slate and will not be hitting theatres in January 2022, reported People.
The Adrian Lyne directorial, slated for a January 14 release after multiple delays, was pulled from Disney’s theatrical releases list and it remains unclear whether it will be rescheduled in the coming months.
Deep Water has been described as a thriller based on a 1957 novel by Patricia Highsmith. The story revolves around a couple in a loveless marriage in which the wife takes lovers as long as she doesn’t leave the husband.
Affleck and Armas star as the dysfunctional married couple.
The cast also includes Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Rachel Blanchard, Finn Wittrock and Jacob Elordi.
The former couple also kicked off their romance on the sets of the movie before splitting almost a year later in January 2021.
