Watch: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal fly off to Jaipur in private helicopter

Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are flying back to Jaipur from Madhopur a day after their royal wedding.

The love birds, who tied the knot this Thursday, donned ethnic wear as they prepared to get back to their hotel. While Katrina had donned a beige shalwar kameez , vicky coordinated with his bride in a similar coloured kurta shalwar.

The couple will reportedly host a big Bollywood bash for celebrity friends this week in Mumbai.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur after two years of discreetly dating. The couple announced ther matrimonial with a loved-up note.

"Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," wrote the couple.