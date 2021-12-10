PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Green Line bus service in Karachi today

Green Line bus service.

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Green Line bus service today during his day-long trip to the metropolis.

This would be the first mass transit project in the city despite tall claims by major political parties of doing their best to address Karachi’s problems.

Speaking to media on Thursday after reviewing arrangements for the inauguration ceremony, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had said that the PML-N did nothing to operationalise the project other than laying the track for the buses.

“No major contribution was made during the PML-N government after the groundbreaking of the project in February 2016,” the minister had said, adding the PTI government decided to complete the project in May 2020 on a fast-track basis.

Later, talking to a news channel the minister had said that the operation will start on a trial basis from December 11 to 24, however, commercial operations will start from December 25 and from January 10 onwards, the full-scale operation will begin.



He had said that all mega projects for Karachi promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan are being developed and will soon be completed, adding that 40 BRT buses will be arriving from China in March to facilitate the megacity at the earliest.

Umar had said that the planning ministry has received the revised PC-I for the K-IV project which will be approved in the next one month and fresh contracts will be awarded.

“Through the K-IV project, we aim to supply 260 million gallons of water to Karachi and by August or September 2023, the project will be completed. Work on three Mehmoodabad nullahs is completed and it will be inaugurated in next few days.”

He had added that 50% of work on the other two drains, Orangi and Gujjar, has been completed and they will be inaugurated before summer next year.

Umar had said that the government has plans to build a freight corridor from Kemari Port to Pipri.