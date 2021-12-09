Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra shower newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal with love

Bollywood’s A-listers like crème Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have rushed to their respective social media profiles with congratulatory praise for Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal.
The comment section underneath both stars’ Instagram accounts started becoming overrun with heart emojis and congratulatory messages.
Alia Bhatt was one of the first stars to pen a simple toast that read, "Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful[heart emojis] (sic)."
Priyanka Chopra was not far behind either. She penned her own little note and topped it with some desi flair, "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! (It’s my friends’ wedding!) Congratulations both of you! U're perfect together [heart emoji] (sic)."
Shortly thereafter Kareena Kapoor Khan joined their ranks and hyped the duo up for finally going through with it all. It read, "You didddd itttt. [heart emojis] god bless youuuu both” (sic)
