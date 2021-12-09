Record number of journalists jailed in 2021 for independent reporting: CPJ

Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera journalist, Givara Budeiri, during a protest in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah on June 6, 2021. Photo: AP

In its annual report, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said that the number of journalists who are behind bars around the world reached a new high in 2021.

According to the report, 293 media persons were imprisoned worldwide and 24 journalists were killed during the current year because of their work.

China imprisoned 50 journalists, followed by Myanmar - 26, then Egypt - 25, Vietnam - 23 and Belarus - 19 in 2021, said the report.

The report further said that 280 journalists had been arrested worldwide during the last year.

CPJ executive director Joel Simon said that the number of arrested journalists has been increasing continuously for the last six years.

The growing number of imprisoned journalists shows intolerance against independent reporting, Simon said, adding that sending media persons to jail for independent reporting is a sign of dictatorial rule.

He also condemned the threats, censorship, imprisonment, and killing of journalists across the world.