Jonah Hill, Sarah Brady wear matching suits at ‘Don't Look Up’ premiere

American actor Jonah Hill and his girlfriend Sarah Brady grabbed media attention as the two marked their red carpet debut at upcoming film, Don’t Look Up’s premiere in New York on Sunday night.
The couple sported light blue Gucci pantsuits and went shirtless beneath their gold-button jackets and turquoise loafers.
The War Dogs actor, 37, paired a blue crystal necklace, while, Brady, 24, accessorized with jewelry, including multi layered necklace and broaches pinned to her jacket.
The duo, after confirming their relationship in August, this year, has shared multiple instances on their Instagram page where they dressed in identical looks.
Meanwhile, Hill portrays the son and chief of staff to Meryl Streep's U.S. president in Don't Look Up. The film’s cast also include actors; Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, and Timothée Chalamet.
The Adam McKay directorial is set to release in selected theatres on December 10 and will be accessible on Netflix on December 24.
Khloe Kardashian shares three-year-old daughter True with Tristan Thompson.
A source close to the artist said the decision had been made by Drake and his management, and had been honored by the...
Lil Wayne is under fire for having allegedly ‘pulled a gun’ on his own bodyguard
Blake Shelton shares a hilarious quip about how he’s a ‘lazy deadbeat husband’ for Gwen Stefani
Prince Harry slams royals for giving ‘deliberately vague’ statement on cash-for-honors scandal
Prince Harry is reportedly gearing up to share his honest intentions for the Oprah Winfrey tell-all