Karachi Intermediate 2nd year annual results to be announced today

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) said that the results of the first phase of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Annual Examinations 2021 of 12th Class - Commerce (regular) and Art (private group) - will be announced today.

Taking to the microblogging website, the BIEK said it will announce the results at the Inter Board's Committee Room at 4pm on December 7, 2021.



