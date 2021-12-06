Two Pakistan Army majors martyred in Siachen helicopter crash

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army majors embraced martyrdom as an aviation helicopter crashed in Siachin, the military's media wing said in a statement Monday.
"Both pilots Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb embraced Shahadat," the ISPR said.
"Search and rescue helicopters and army troops reached the incident site," it added.
'Shocking to see the brutal and fatal attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by extremist mobs in Pakistan,' says Mahinda...
Punjab government has sent an initial investigation report to Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources say
Pakistan is an active member of the OPCW and has been serving on the Executive Council since its ratification of the...
Azam Swati's lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar appears before the ECP and submits an apology letter on behalf of the federal...
CM Buzdar orders inquiry, terms incident "extremely shocking"; Tahir Ashrafi says act "un-Islamic"
A music video criticising PM Imran Khan over soaring inflation and alleged non-payment of salaries was shared from...