Monday December 06, 2021
National

Two Pakistan Army majors martyred in Siachen helicopter crash

ISPR says search and rescue helicopters and army troops have reached the incident site

By Web Desk
December 06, 2021
RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army majors embraced martyrdom as an aviation helicopter crashed in Siachin, the military's media wing said in a statement Monday.

"Both pilots Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb embraced Shahadat," the ISPR said.

"Search and rescue helicopters and army troops reached the incident site," it added.