Katrina Kaif spotted at Vicky Kaushal's home ahead of wedding. See pics

Katrina Kaif spotted at Vicky Kaushal's home ahead of wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's much-anticipated wedding seem to have started with Katrina being photographed in a stunning white saree at Vicky's house on Sunday night.

The 38-years-old actress was papped on her way to Vicky Kaushal's home alongside her mother Suzanne Turquotte in a traditional avatar. The duo is reportedly getting married later this week in Rajasthan.

The pictures and videos shared by paparazzi on social media platforms have taken the internet by storm.

In the pictures, Katrina Kaif was seen donning a white saree, complemented with a pair of traditional statement earrings. However, her hair loose and minimal make-up imparted grace to her demeanour.

Besides that, Ek Tha Tiger actress greeted the paparazzi before stepping into her car.







