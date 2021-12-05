40 & fabulous! Fawad Khan celebrates his birthday in style

Popular Pakistani film and TV star Fawad Khan rang in his 40th birthday on Nov. 29. The Humsafar famed actor recently celebrated his birthday in a star-studded bash on a yacht in Dubai.

The major social media sites have been flooded with pictures and videos from Fawad’s birthday celebrations on a boat, where his close friends and fellow stars cheered for him.

The Kapoor & Sons star looked dapper in a black festive jumper as posed with his fashion designer wife Sadaf for the camera. In one of the shared pictures on Instagram, the Dubai skyline was visible in the background as the duo posed together.

In the shared videos, musician Faisal Kapadia, who was one of Fawad's guests at the party, also posted a series of pictures of the bash. A video of the singer wishing him and a rendition of Dur has also been shared.

Moreover, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was also spotted entertaining his guests with his killer vocals. In an impromptu singing session, Fawad was seen singing Kishore Kumar’s song Dilbar Mere during his birthday party.





Among the guests were celebrities, Fawad’s Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed, along with Mohib Mirza, Faisal Qureshi, Bilal Lashari and designer Asim Jofa.



