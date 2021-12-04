Alec Baldwin addresses emotions from the exact moment of Halyna Hutchins' shooting

Alec Baldwin recently recapped the emotional whirlwind he went through in the moments following Halyna Hutchins’ shooting.

The actor took his trip down memory lane alongside ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.

There he started by recalling, "She goes down. I thought to myself, 'Did she faint?' The notion that there was a live round in that gun did not dawn on me till probably 45 minutes to an hour later. No one could understand. Did she have a heart attack? I stood over her for 60 seconds, and she laid there kind of in shock.”

He also explained the preparation leading up to the actual shot and recalled, "She says to me, 'Hold the gun lower. Go to your right. Okay, right there. Alright, do that. Now show it a little bit lower.' And she's getting me to position the gun.”

“She's guiding me through how she wants me to hold the gun for this angle. I'm holding the gun where she told me to hold it, which ended up being aimed right below her armpit."

He also made it abundantly clear that he had only cocked the gun in that moment, "then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off.”

Baldwin made it clear that he thought it best to explain everything since "there were a number of misconceptions, most of it from sources I really wouldn't concern myself about."