Meghan edges Queen and Kate in popularity

Meghan Markle, according to a new study, has left the Queen and Kate Middleton behind in popularity and emerged as 'the world's most influential royal'.



The Duchess of Sussex has far more of an impact online than the Queen, according to new data, commissioned by Design Bundles.

A study of online traction found that Prince Harry's wife is well out in first place despite quitting the royal job last year and now enjoys financially independent life in Montecito with hubby and children.



The 40-year-old royal reportedly attracted 7.4 million Google searches on average each month over the past year. The Duchess has also used in 10.4 million Instagram hashtags and has had 11,200 articles written about her.

"Now, the Duchess of Sussex is likely the most talked-about and influential woman in the entire world, as well as in the Royal Family," a spokesperson for Design Bundles was reported to have said.



It added: "Meghan’s bravery and boldness in speaking up about issues such as racism, parental leave and empowering women are unlike any other royal, and her voice is a powerful and enduring one".



However, some royal authors have urged the Duchess of Sussex to rebuild her reputation among the British public by staying away from high profile interviews.