Ansel Elgort, girlfriend Violetta Komyshan step out to make rare red carpet apperance

Tuesday November 30, 2021
By Web Desk
November 30, 2021
Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan put rumours of their broken relationship to rest as the couple stepped out for a premiere together.

The high school sweet hearts were in attendance at the New York City premiere for West Side Story.

For the event the actor donned a classic black tuxedo while his ballerina girlfriend dazzled in a gold, strapless gown.

It is pertinent to mention that questions surrounding their relationship sprung up as they last walked a red carpet together at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in January 2020.