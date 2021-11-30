Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson roped in to host New Year’s Eve show

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will ring in 2022 together as hosts of the NBC New Year’s Eve special

In a rather surprising pair-up, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will ring in 2022 together as hosts of the NBC New Year’s Eve special titled Miley's New Year's Eve Party, reported People.

It was confirmed on Monday that Cyrus, 29, and Davidson, 28, will host the special live from Miami on December 31 from 10:30 pm to 12:30 am.

The show will also be livestreamed on Peacock.

With Cyrus and Davidson as hosts, this year will mark the first time since 2004 that Carson Daly will not be hosting the NBC’s New Year’s Eve special.

The show, executive produced by Cyrus, Lindsay Shookus and Lorne Michaels, the creator and executive producer of Saturday Night Live (SNL), is slated to “feature a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances.”

"In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete," the Executive Vice President at NBCUniversal said.