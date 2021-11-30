 
November 30, 2021
National

MNA Ali Wazir granted bail after 11 months

Ali Wazir was arrested on December 16, 2020

By Web Desk
November 30, 2021
MNA Ali Wazir. File photo
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) Tuesday granted bail to MNA Ali Wazir, observing that there’s no reason to keep him behind bars if other accused in the case had been freed.

The Waziristan lawmaker was arrested on December 16, 2020.

More to follow..