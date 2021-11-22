Saqib Nisar's leaked audio shows how Nawaz, Maryam were targeted, says Shahbaz Sharif

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the alleged audio clip of former chief justice Saqib Nisar, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said that the tape showed how Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were targeted as part of a grand scheme to keep them out of political process.

An alleged audio leak started doing the rounds on the internet Sunday night, in which then-chief justice Saqib Nisar can be heard allegedly telling another person that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will have to be punished to make space for Imran Khan in politics.

Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar had refused to accept that it was his voice and termed it fabricated. "The audio clip is being falsely associated with me," he had said.

Taking to Twitter, Shahbaz Sharif said that the time has come to "right the wrongs" inflicted on ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Urging concerned authorities to take notice of the audio clip, the PML-N leader said, ”The nation looks forward to the justice system.”

“Time has come to right the wrongs inflicted on them," he added.

Saqib Nisar says he is thinking about "which legal option to go with"



In the audio clip, the former chief justice could allegedly be heard saying that "even though there are no cases against Maryam Nawaz, she would still have to be punished."



However, the chief justice refused to accept that it was his voice in the audio clip.

When asked if he would take legal action against the audio clip being associated with him, Nisar had said he was thinking about "which legal option to go with."

When the audio was initially leaked, Nisar had said the report was "contrary to facts" and had categorically denied that he had ever directed any of his subordinate judges in connection with any judicial order whether it pertained to Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, or anyone else.

Reacting to the development, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz had tweeted: "Allah u Akbar [God is great]."

'Saqib Nisar directed not to release Nawaz, Maryam before 2018 elections'

It should be noted that on November 15, ex-chief justice of the Gilgit-Baltistan apex court had levelled serious allegations against Nisar, stating in a notarised affidavit that he had been witness to the then CJP Nisar’s direction to a high court judge not to release Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on bail at any cost before the 2018 general elections.

“Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif must remain in jail until the general elections are over. On assurances from the other side, he (Saqib Nisar) became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea,” this is what is said in the affidavit of the former top judge of GB talking about the then top judge of Pakistan.

According to the document, Shamim’s statement was given under oath before a London-based Oath Commissioner on November 10, 2021.

The affidavit, duly notarized, contains the signature of the ex-CJ of Gilgit Baltistan as well as an image of his NIC card. The notary public stamped the affidavit and recorded that it was “sworn under oath Before me” on Nov 10, 2021.