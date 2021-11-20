 
Saturday November 20, 2021
National

BIEK announces HSC Part II Science Pre-medical Group result 2021

A total of 20,637 passed the exam and the pass percentage was 94.02%

By Rana Javaid
November 20, 2021
Logo of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK)
The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Saturday announced the annual examination 2021 results for the intermediate Part-II science pre-medical group.

Giving details of the intermediate Part-II pre-medical exam results, BIEK Chairman Professor Dr Saeed Uddin said a total of 22,219 candidates registered for the examination.

However, 21,950 candidates participated in the examinations while 20,637 passed the exam and the pass percentage was 94.02%.

The number of students who passed with an ‘A-1’ grade was 4,686 while 2,795 passed with an ‘A’ grade.

A total of 2,913 candidates got 'B' grade, 3,800 candidates secured a 'C' grade, 4,798 candidates passed with a 'D' grade and 1,845 candidates got an 'E' grade. 