The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Saturday announced the annual examination 2021 results for the intermediate Part-II science pre-medical group.
Giving details of the intermediate Part-II pre-medical exam results, BIEK Chairman Professor Dr Saeed Uddin said a total of 22,219 candidates registered for the examination.
However, 21,950 candidates participated in the examinations while 20,637 passed the exam and the pass percentage was 94.02%.
The number of students who passed with an ‘A-1’ grade was 4,686 while 2,795 passed with an ‘A’ grade.
A total of 2,913 candidates got 'B' grade, 3,800 candidates secured a 'C' grade, 4,798 candidates passed with a 'D' grade and 1,845 candidates got an 'E' grade.
