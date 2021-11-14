Pemra prohibits telecast of CCTV footage of Noor Mukadam

A file photo of the Pemra office

ISLAMABAD: The telecast of CCTV footage of Noor Mukadam at the residence of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in her murder case, has been prohibited by PEMRA.

In a notification issued on Sunday, the media regulator warned of strict action against violators under the PEMRA Ordinance 2002.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority placed the restriction under Section 27 of Pemra Ordinance, 2002 a day after several media outlets aired and uploaded the disturbing and sensitive CCTV camera footage.

"All the satellite TV channels (news and current affairs/ regional language) are directed to stop airing aforementioned [ Noor Mukadam and Zahir Jaffer] CCTV footage immediately, failing which strict action shall be initiated against the violators under Section 29, 30 and 33 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended PEMRA (Amendement) Act 2007," read the Pemra notification.



Horrifying scenes of what happened before and after the murder of Noor Mukadam came to light after transcripts of the CCTV camera footage were submitted in court earlier this week in Islamabad.

The prosecution submitted transcripts of the CCTV camera footage in the court of additional sessions judge Justice Ata Rabbani. According to the transcript, the time of the DVR camera, from where the footage had been accessed, was 35 minutes ahead of the Pakistan Standard Time.