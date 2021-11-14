Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig’s BTS selfie garners hilarious reactions from fans

Gal Gadot’s fans can’t help but hilariously react to a behind-the-scenes photograph from the film Wonder Woman 1984.

Taking to her Instagram account, Gadot dropped a selfie from movie’s set with Kristen Wiig, waiting to wrap-up the filming.

The Saturday Night Live alum can be spotted in her costume of 'Cheetah', main antagonist in the film, as she got snapped goofing around with Gadot.

The 36-year-old actor donned her usual golden armour costume as she captioned the post, “Only a few cats take a break.”

As soon as the post was up on social media platform, Gadot’s followers took the charge to bombard the post with their interesting comments.



While one user wrote, “Is the coffee not good?” the other seemed curious about Wiig as he commented, “What the tiger doin?”

“Lol Cheetah body but I wasn’t expecting the face to be real,” joked another follower.

Another IG user seemed to be impressed by the divas as it commented, “The epitome of Cool and cats!”